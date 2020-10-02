coronavirus testing

COVID-19 testing sites are hosted across Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.

 Bernat Armangue

Florida has reported 711,804 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

But the number of COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized is down over 70% since July, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since Charlotte County Public Schools opened one month ago, there have been 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus among students. New cases were reported this week at Port Charlotte Middle School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School.

There have been 1,300 students “excluded” from Charlotte schools (asked to stay home) due to possible exposure to COVID-19, either from a classmate or family member.

In Sarasota County, there were 160 students excluded as of Friday afternoon, and there were eight active cases.

Here’s the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, compared to last week’s data:

Florida

Total cases: 711,804 (+15,917 from Sept. 25)

Positive residents: 703,212 (+15,556 from Sept. 25)

Resident hospitalizations: 44,489 (+1,190 from Sept. 25)

Resident deaths: 14,554 (+639 from Sept. 25)

Charlotte County

Positive residents: 3,097 (+92 from Sept. 25)

Hospitalizations: 394 (+18 from Sept. 25)

Deaths: 138 (+3 from Sept. 25)

DeSoto County

Positive residents: 1,574 (+21 from Sept. 25)

Hospitalizations: 122 (+2 from Sept. 25)

Deaths: 26 (+1 from Sept. 25)

Sarasota County

Positive residents: 8,205 (+205 from Sept. 25)

Hospitalizations: 672 (+51 from Sept. 25)

Deaths: 263 (+9 from Sept. 25)

Lee County

Positive residents: 20,316 (+387 from Sept. 25)

Hospitalizations: 1,478 (+10 from Sept. 25)

Deaths: 476 (+10 from Sept. 25)

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments