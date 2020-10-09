Florida has reported 728,921 cases of COVID-19 since March, the Department of Health reported Friday.
There has been a steady decline in the number of Florida resident deaths attributed to coronavirus since August, DOH data shows.
“We’re in a transition period from a fairly significant rapidly growing outbreak, to more of a sustained transmission with a diminishing number of cases,” said Joseph Pepe, Director of the Charlotte County Health Department at a COVID-19 update on Tuesday. “What’s driving a lot of this is we’ve had a lot of people get COVID and clear, so there's fewer folks that are available for the virus to transmit to.”
In Charlotte County, there have been a total of 3,194 cases reported to the DOH as of Friday morning.
“Lots of businesses have gone to protective measures and that has sort of slowed the spread as well,” Pepe said. “We’re in that transitional period between the significant outbreak to the medical intervention piece — that’s the vaccine component or whatever medical treatments come along.”
In Charlotte County Public Schools, there were four new cases of coronavirus reported this week, bringing the total number to 16 reported cases since schools reopened Aug. 31.
The new reported cases were at Deep Creek Elementary, East Elementary, Meadow Park Elementary and Murdock Middle schools.
This week, 200 students were asked not to come to school in Charlotte County, due to possible exposure to a positive classmate or a family member. Since the school year began, 2,324 students have been excluded from school.
In the Sarasota County School District, there were 20 positive students as of Friday, and four positive staff members. Since the school year began, there have been 75 positive cases among students and 19 among staff.
There were 335 students actively quarantining Friday due to possible exposure, and since Aug. 31, a total of 886 students have been asked to quarantine.
Here’s the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, compared to last week’s data:
Florida
Total cases: 728,921 (+17,117 from Oct. 2)
Positive residents: 720,001 (+16,789 from Oct. 2)
Resident hospitalizations: 45,675 (+1,186 from Oct. 2)
Resident deaths: 15,186 (+632 from Oct. 2)
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 3,194 (+89 from Oct. 2)
Hospitalizations: 404 (+10 from Oct. 2)
Deaths: 143 (+5 from Oct. 2)
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,594 (+20 from Oct. 2)
Hospitalizations: 126 (+4 from Oct. 2)
Deaths: 27 (+1 from from Oct. 2)
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 8,498 (+293 from Oct. 2)
Hospitalizations: 703 (+31 from Oct. 2)
Deaths: 280 (+17 from Oct. 2)
Lee County
Positive residents: 20,847 (+531 from Oct. 2)
Hospitalizations: 1,494 (+16 from Oct. 2)
Deaths: 481 (+5 from Oct. 2)
