The number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients is down more than 70% since July, according to data from the Agency for Health Care Administration. As of Friday afternoon, there were 2,816 current hospitalizations statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Florida coronavirus deaths are also on the decline, with a 75% decrease in the average number of reported COVID-19 related deaths from the fourth week of July compared to the fourth week of August, according to the Department of Health.
Local schools
Since Charlotte and Sarasota schools opened up two weeks ago, there are now three reported cases of coronavirus in Charlotte schools and 10 in Sarasota County schools.
In both school districts, all of the 13 COVID-19 cases reported were students.
In Charlotte County, one case was at Port Charlotte High School, one was at Kingsway Elementary and one was at Charlotte Technical College, according to the district’s dashboard, which updates when a case is confirmed by the Department of Health.
A district spokesman did not disclose how many students were in quarantine.
In Sarasota County, cases were reported at North Port High School, Englewood Elementary, Laurel Nokomis, Brentwood Elementary, Phillippi Shores Elementary, Riverview High School and Tuttle Elementary.
There were 17 students in quarantine as of Friday afternoon, according to district spokesman Craig Maniglia.
The Sarasota County School District also has a COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily at 3 p.m. There are three testing sites in the district available to staff and students who may be having symptoms.
Local prisons
The DeSoto Correctional Institution has had 210 positive inmates since March as of Friday, and 31 positive staff members, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. There are no current coronavirus cases at the DeSoto County Jail, according to Col. James Vitali.
The Charlotte Correctional Institution has had 54 positive inmates and 21 positive staff members since March, as of Friday.
No inmates from prisons in Charlotte or DeSoto counties have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the latest DOH data.
Here’s the latest latest coronavirus data, as reported by the Florida Department of Health on Friday, compared to last week’s totals:
Florida
Total cases: 658,381 (+18,170 from Sept. 4)
Positive residents: 650,922 (+17,862 from Sept. 4)
Resident hospitalizations: 41,021 (+1,354 from Sept. 4)
Resident deaths: 12,502 (+752 Sept. 4)
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 2,842 (+87 from Sept. 4)
Hospitalizations: 357 (+7 from Sept. 4)
Deaths: 123 (+7 from Sept. 4)
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,527 (+27 from Sept. 4)
Hospitalizations: 117 (+2 from Sept. 4)
Deaths: 23 (+1 from Sept. 4)
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 7,471 (+196 from Sept. 4)
Hospitalizations: 540 (+35 from Sept. 4)
Deaths: 231 (+15 from Sept. 4)
Lee County
Positive residents: 19,069 (+362 from Sept. 4)
Hospitalizations: 1,429 (+27 from Sept. 4)
Deaths: 447 (+10 from Sept. 4)
