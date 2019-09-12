Money and wealth seems to be a popular subject, even though the vast majority of us can’t relate to it, financially speaking. I’m with you — I don’t know any get-rich-quick schemes, but I’ve known a few of the get-poor ones.
I think a lot of it has to do with being smart and creative enough to save money, rather then spending it frivolously like we had a money tree planted out behind the house. We all start out trying to save our nickels and dimes in piggy banks, and if we’re smart, we learn how to do that trick as we age with dollar bills, properties, and investments. Frugality isn’t a bad way to go, so long as you don’t let it possess and define you.
We all know some folks who are “so tight that they squeak when they walk,” as the old saying goes. And of course, they have a portion of every dime they’ve ever earned. They’d be the kind to personify the guy in the old joke who accidentally dropped a quarter into his septic tank, and then immediately tossed in a $20 bill behind it. When his friend asked him why he’d do such a thing, the reply was, “You didn’t think I was gonna stick my hand in there for just 25 cents, did you?”
Money talks, they say, and I’d agree. If a certified tightwad pulls a penny out of his pocket, into the sunlight, it’s been squirreled away there so long that Honest Abe starts screaming, “My eyes! My eyes!” and wants sunglasses. Blinkin’ Lincoln, I guess you could call him. And if you pinch that penny hard enough, it’s bound to scream for help.
I was always told that the best way to double your money is to fold it in half and stick it back in your pocket. That would be my only success with it. Money has a way of burning a hole in your pocket if you let it. If that persists, line your pockets with asbestos. That seems reasonably plausible. I was also always told to save my money for a rainy day. Until recently, I’d thought that was a weird saying — what in the world would I do with a stack of money on a rainy day? I’d stay home because it was raining, and save even more. Smart thinkers, those financial philosophers of yore.
Most everybody I talk to about it would like to be rich. Some are even picky about it, vowing to not play the lottery until the prize is over a hundred million dollars. As if a mere million wouldn’t put them on easy street, right? I could sure put a hurting on many bills with a mere million bucks. I’d not only keep that proverbial wolf away from my door, but I’d have his hide made into a throw rug, head and all.
I’ve heard numerous folks misquote that old Bible passage by saying “Money is the root of all evil.” That comes from 1st Timothy, Chapter 6, and begins, “The love of money is the root of all evil.” Big difference. There ain’t a thing wrong with having money, but if it becomes something you worship, that’s a poor decision, especially for anybody who has money.
The sooner we accept that we’re not all going to be rich, the sooner we can either learn to spend within our means, or roll our sleeves up and get busy earning more. Call it your own self-help program, but be sure you know that doesn’t mean helping yourself to others’ money. That “pie in the sky” comes with a price, so don’t be standing by with a fork, licking your chops. And don’t fall for that e-mail scam about the foreign prince who is wanting to deposit untold millions in your bank account. Learning that lesson might be money well spent, though, for those who are needy and greedy.
If you want to do a lot of spending with something valuable, try spending time with family and friends. Pay attention to those you love, instead of paying cash here and there for all kinds of stuff you can do without. Invest in love, and the dividends will amaze you.
In doing that, you will have truly cashed in before it’s time for you to cash out. You will be all the more richer, and you can take that to the bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.