A man imprisoned for second-degree murder ran away from his work detail near the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia on Wednesday, police say.
Officers from the Arcadia Police Department and deputies from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter around inmate Elijah Crady, and DeSoto County schools were placed on lockdown.
While fleeing from law enforcement, Crady attempted to steal two vehicles, police say.
He was found in the woods near U.S. Highway 17 and NE Fiveash Street in Arcadia. He briefly brawled with police officers and was then taken into custody. He was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to DCSO.
No bystanders were harmed, and lockdowns were lifted from schools after he was taken into custody.
Crady, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his involvement in the robbery and murder of a man in 1998. As of Wednesday morning, he was set to be released in 2027. But he is now facing several new felony charges, police say.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.