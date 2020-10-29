Debbie Jefko, Sisterhood President of the Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV), is keeping members connected as well as helping the Venice community.
Jefko reported that the annual food drive sponsored by the JCV Sisterhood was a resounding success. JCV members dropped off bags of food on October 18, which were removed from car trunks by volunteers to maintain social distancing. Because All Faith's food bank was not accepting donations at the time, the food went to The Salvation Army of Venice, which was delighted to receive it for its food pantry.
All Faith's received checks from members to purchase food.
"Not only did we receive above and beyond the amount of food normally donated, we also received many checks and cash donations exceeding our expectations," Jefko said. "I am humbled by everyone's generosity and kindness. It truly makes one feel so fortunate to be a part of this amazing organization. We thank all who participated for their generosity at a time when so many of our neighbors are struggling to feed their families."
The Sisterhood continues to meet via Zoom, with another successful program at its Oct. 22 meeting. The program co-chairs organized a virtual olive oil tasting by the Venice Oil Company. Attendees learned fascinating details about the many different types of olive oil.
Sisterhood co chairs are Caren Carr and Carol Ann Margolis.
Coming up in November
The November Sisterhood meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m., will feature a presentation about Antarctica by JCV members.
For information about the JCV and its many programs, call 941-484-2022 or visit: jewishcongegationvenice.com
