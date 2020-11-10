Members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice can order Thanksgiving dinners to take home on Thanksgiving Day.
The JCV has contracted with Burgundy Square to provide Thanksgiving dinners to be picked up at the JCV from 11 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day. Congregants must order them in advance. The cost is $18 per person.
Dinners will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, rolls, and pie. To place your order, call 941-484-2022.
From 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, members and friends who will be alone are invited to join in a virtual gathering on ZOOM.
The JCV is at 600 North Auburn Road (off East Venice Avenue) in Venice. For more information, visit the website at jewishcongregation venice.com or call the synagogue at 941-484-2022.
