ARCADIA — Jury selection began Monday for the trial of a woman accused of starting a house fire that killed three young brothers in 2017.
Marian Evette Williams, 53, of Bartow, was arrested March 11, 2017, in connection with the deaths of Marcus, 10, Kiani, 8, and Kemaren Clark, 4.
The state is seeking the death penalty.
“The allegations against the defendant are among the most serious that can be made in this state,” Judge Don T. Hall told potential jurors Monday afternoon. “For that reason, we are going to proceed thoughtfully, carefully and deliberately...This is not going to be a process that we are going to rush.”
Jury selection is expected to take place throughout the week with the trial starting Monday, Oct. 11 at the DeSoto County Courthouse.
Hall told potential jurors they are seeking 12 jurors and six alternates for the trial, which is expected to last around three weeks.
“Most criminal trials in this (the 12th Judicial) Circuit are over in just a couple of days,” he said.
He said it’s rare they go past a week.
“But every now and then, one comes along which requires me as judge to recruit or draft members of the community to serve as jurors to hear a case of some length,” he said. “This happens to be one of them.”
Around 250 potential jurors were summoned, divided into morning and afternoon sessions.
Those groups were then spread throughout two separate courtrooms within the courthouse due to COVID-19 safety regulations.
The entire trial proceeding will be conducted through Zoom due to COVID-19 safety regulations, according to the DeSoto County Clerk’s office.
Williams faces three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and other charges including arson, burglary and battery.
The boys were staying at their grandfather’s house at South Lee Avenue and West Ash Street when Williams allegedly set fire to the house in the early hours of March 11, 2017.
The boys’ grandfather, Arnold Mele, and an adult woman, Theresa Redding, were able to escape the fire, but the sleeping boys did not.
In the state’s notice to seek the death penalty — filed March 29, 2017 — several “aggravating factors” are listed. Some of those factors include:
The victims of the capital felony were under 12 years of age.
The homicide was committed in “a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner.”
The capital felony was committed while the defendant was engaged in the commission of a burglary and/or arson.
The defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to many persons.
Williams has a long criminal past that includes multiple arrests for battery, burglary and use of a deadly weapon.
She and Mele were said to have been quarreling prior to the fire, according to investigators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.