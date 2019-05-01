ENGLEWOOD — It wasn’t their finest effort, but Lemon Bay had more than enough to coast by DeSoto County, 12-2, in a Class 5A-District 12 softball semifinal Tuesday night.
The Manta Rays took advantage of several miscues by an inexperienced and injury-riddled Bulldog team. DeSoto committed six errors and had seven wild pitches, while Lemon Bay base runners stole nine bases.
“Not our sharpest outing, but we live to play again and move on to regionals,” Mantas coach Kim Pinkham said. “You could definitely see some nerves tonight and the glimmers of playing not to lose as opposed to playing to win. Some of them responded really well to us getting on them a bit, which is what we needed to see. So we’ll have a good practice tomorrow and go for that district championship Thursday.”
Lemon Bay scored five times in the bottom of the first to set the tone early. Bailey Grossenbacher reached on an error, went to second on a wild pitch and to third on a single by Christain Chandler. When courtesy runner Sarah Hamsher took off for second, Bulldog catcher Jasmyn Vest threw high into center field, allowing Grossenbacher to score and Hamsher to go to third.
Leanna Kelly drove in Hamsher with a sacrifice fly to center. Karlie Sweiderk reached on another error, stole second and came home on a base hit by Destiny Ashcraft. Caroline Hill then delivered a two-run single to make it 5-0.
DeSoto got two runs back in the top of the second off Mantas pitcher Ella Kraszewski, who struggled with control problems after no-hitting the Bulldogs in their last matchup. DeSoto loaded the bases, got an RBI single from Ally Bordner, and scored another run after the Mantas appeared to have Bordner picked off of first while Keselyn Fonger scored from third.
“She definitely struggled,” Pinkham said. “It seems like she did something a little different than what she was doing yesterday in practice. She’s still a freshman and sometimes we have to remind ourselves of that.”
Lemon Bay got the two runs back in the bottom of the inning as Grossenbacher singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Kelly walked and Sweiderk tripled to make it 7-2.
Three more runs scored in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Chandler, a wild pitch and an error by DeSoto right fielder Heather Coronado on Kraszewski’s fly ball to right.
The Mantas got the two runs they needed in the bottom of the fourth to open up a 10-run advantage and end the game early. Ashcraft led off with a triple and Haley Gulsby walked for the third time in the game. Hill’s ground out to short scored Ashcraft and Gulsby came home on a throwing error on an attempt at third base to give the Mantas their final run of the night.
Grossenbacher led the way with three hits for Lemon Bay, while Chandler and Ashcraft had two apiece.
Lemon Bay is now 12-9 for the season and will travel to Lake Placid to take on the Green Dragons for the district championship Thursday night. The Mantas have finished runners-up to DeSoto the past three seasons. The Bulldogs finished the year at 10-14.
