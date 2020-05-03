Editor:
I would like to take time to thank the Sun Newspaper group for having a printed newspaper during this chaotic time. From Mr. Nickerson to the people who make the papers appear in our drugstore or in our driveway, you’re there every day and every night for us. Thank you!
Algie Didlaukies
Arcadia
