The Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center on Rampart Boulevard, like other rehab and long-term care facilities, reports its COVID-19 cases to the state.
But the number of its coronavirus cases is usually higher than in other similar facilities, because Port Charlotte Rehab has a special Covid unit that helps patients recuperate from the virus, said Heather Szmigiel, administrator.
The patients are transferred to the center from other facilities, such as skilled nursing homes, assisted care living facilities, and hospitals.
On Thursday, there were 24 patients recuperating from Covid there, receiving a variety of treatments such as respiratory, physical, occupational, and speech therapies.
Szmiegiel said that the therapists, nursing staff, cleaning crew and others serving the Covid unit remain there and do not work elsewhere at the center. "They are in their own island," she said.
She said that it was mistakenly thought that Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center had a surge of COVID-19 at the facility and that the virus was spreading within, but that is not the case. The patients have been brought there to recuperate from other facilities.
Szmigiel said that she expects the number of COVID-19 patients to rise since we are in the midst of a surge. She pointed out that by accepting coronavirus patients who are on their way toward recovery, the center is alleviating the strain put on hospitals during this new surge.
It was serendipitous that Port Charlotte Rehabilitation had just completed an addition to its facility at the beginning of the pandemic. The new unit, or wing, was able to accommodate 39 patients. After it opened in early April, Port Charlotte Rehab partnered with the Hospital Corporation of America and signed a contract with the state to accept those patients who were in stable condition but would remain in isolation and need to undergo therapies to help them recover, Szmigiel explained.
The Covid patients come from hospitals, assisted care living and skilled nursing facilities in the immediate community and DeSoto County. Besides the immediate area, most come from Tampa down to Naples, but some patients have also been transferred from other parts of the states — Fort Lauderdale, Sebring, Glades, and Volusia County, Szmigiel added.
Even after the patients recover and go home, they can return for out-patient treatment, such as pulmonary therapy. The center on its website says it has state-of-the-art equipment, two pools, and can provide a variety of therapies and services: rehabilitative, orthopedic, cardiac recovery, stroke recovery, pulmonary, aquatic therapy, wound care, pain management and more.
