As oil prices went in the negative for the first time in history Monday, drivers filling up their pump may not see the same savings.
Oil prices opened at $17.73 per barrel Tuesday, then sank to -$37.63. Crude oil was back above $2 per barrel Tuesday morning, according to AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
The drop is due to global crude supplies starting to back up with nowhere to go, Jenkins said. Storage facilities are at or near capacity with fuel demand extremely low due to COVID-19.
However, "this doesn't mean gas prices will go in the negative, too," Jenkins said, with gasoline futures only losing 4 cents Monday, and 10 cents Tuesday.
"That can take some time before it's reflected on the retail side," Jenkins said. "How long that takes will depend on the retailers themselves who set their own prices."
Average Price Per Gallon of Regular Gas
|April 21
|April 20
|April 14
|March 21
|April 21, 2019
|National
|$1.806
|$1.814
|$1.851
|$2.153
|$2.842
|Florida
|$1.808
|$1.812
|$1.841
|$2.086
|$2.739
|Punta Gorda
|$1.684
|$1.683
|$1.720
|$2.024
|$2.697
|Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice
|$1.782
|$1.780
|$1.813
|$2.077
|$2.712
|Fort Myers-Cape Coral
|$1.833
|$1.835
|$1.861
|$2.082
|$2.709
Supply is also being throttled down, according to Jenkins, as three North American refineries have closed and others are reducing their production rates to adjust to the low demand.
Floridians can expect a slight dip in prices at the pump.
"Currently the state average is on track to eventually slip into the $1.40s," Jenkins said, predicting this will take 20 to 40 days if the state average continues to decline at the current rate. "But this remains a very fluid situation, as with everything else during this pandemic."
