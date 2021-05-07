A man who is accused of shooting into an Arcadia apartment complex on Dec. 1, 2020, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Frank Johnny Lee Brice Jr., 26, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and four counts of shooting into occupied buildings and discharging firearms in public, according to court records.

Arcadia Police Department officers responded to Woodside Villas of Arcadia at 1450 E. Gibson St., where they found 29 spent shell casings in the parking lot on Dec. 1, police said.

Brice allegedly fired into four apartments — three of which were occupied.

Police discovered that one of Brice’s targets had been the victim of at least three shootings in Sarasota County over the five months prior, according to an arrest warrant.

Brice, of Palmetto, Florida, was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held at the DeSoto County jail on $130,500 bond. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial, according to court records.

