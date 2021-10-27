Suspicious sounds have been heard underground at the site of a 2016 catastrophic sinkhole at a Mosaic fertilizer plant site in Polk County.
Mosaic reported these “acoustic emissions” to the state Department of Environmental Protection on Oct. 18. That was three days after the state granted Mosaic permission to start stacking more toxic phosphogypsum on an old waste stack in New Wales.
On Oct. 21, DEP stalled that permission, ordering Mosaic to halt its plans to reopen the old stack.
“Given the proximity of the detected acoustic emissions and the overlying boundary of the adjoining expansion area with the south slope of the South Gypstack, Mosaic is advised that authorization to commence phosphogypsum stacking operations in the Phase III East area cannot be provided without knowledge of whether there are any new subsurface features that may require further exploration to determine whether stabilization is needed.”
In its Oct 18 notice, Mosaic reported multiple seismic detections between Oct. 8-18, according to the DEP, which noted that Mosaic is supposed to report any “non-routine report” within 24 hours.
Reached for comment, Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron said site operators have seen no disturbance at the surface.
“The pond atop the stack remains sound, and we have experienced no loss of water,” she said. “The stack itself is sound.”
The company installed the geophones last year and they pick up very small motions, she said. The main detection reported to DEP, she said, was of a magnitude of negative one.
That’s equivalent to “dropping a case of Coke from your waist and it hitting the floor,” she was told by engineers.
Subsurface noise detection is not unusual, she said. Last year, the equipment detected an earthquake in Haiti.
Mosaic will be conducting “expedited exploratory drilling to determine whether additional steps may be needed for the continued safe operation of the South Gypstack,” according to DEP’s letter to Mosaic.
DEP is demanding daily reports describing the magnitude and energy of any “detected acoustic event” as well as the location.
In 2016, the porous rock under a longstanding waste stack in this same industrial location apparently disintegrated sucking in 215 million gallons of highly acidic and slightly radioactive waste water into the ground water. The water disappeared in a matter of a few days, but the public in this rural area was not informed for more than three weeks. Mosaic has said it was able to retrieve all the process water from the ground water. It then took several years to seal the giant hole with grout.
As a result of the 2016 crisis, Mosaic has been required to come up with methods of underground detection of seismic activity, DEP Press Secretary Alexandra Kuchta told The Daily Sun.
In nearby Bartow, Mosaic has been using underground geophones to evaluate smaller leaks that developed in gypstacks there in 2019. The Bartow plant is near the mouth of the Peace River, which travels about 80 miles to feed Charlotte Harbor.
The New Wales site is about 12 miles west of Bartow. Both sites had received recent permission to activate old gypstacks. They need these stacks because existing ones are running out of space and growing ever taller. Mosaic has lost a bid — temporarily it said — to start selling the phosphogypsum for road material. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump had overturned a decades-old policy, but the Biden administration reversed that decision. While it works on a plan to sell the waste, it must find a place to keep stacking it.
To gain more supply for processing in Polk County, Mosaic has spent the past three years trying to start phosphate mining down the Peace River in DeSoto County. That project is in limbo following a zone change denial from DeSoto in 2019.
