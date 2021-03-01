FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

A 60-year-old Arcadia motorcyclist died Sunday night in a crash on State Road 70 in DeSoto County.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the motorcyclist was driving west on S.R. 70, nearing North Mills Avenue, where a van was stopped at the stop sign.

The van, driven by a 68-year-old Arcadia man, began moving away from the stop sign and entered the motorcyclist's right of way, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist struck the left side of the van and died on the scene. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to the report. 

Florida Highway Patrol does not immediately release the names of those involved in crashes.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments