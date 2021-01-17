The state is once again reminding motorists to "Move Over" for emergency, law enforcement or service vehicles stopped along the roadway.
It keeps first responders safe — and it’s the law.
The Move Over Law states that drivers must move over as soon as it is safe to do so for any authorized law enforcement, emergency or service vehicles displaying any visible signals while stopped on the roadside. It includes Road Rangers, sanitation vehicles and tow trucks.
Preliminary data shows that last year, there were 159 crashes and over 12,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
“Each move-over related crash or citation is not simply a statistic. It represents a first responder or service professional – all with family and loved ones – who was carelessly put in danger while trying to serve and protect Floridians along the roadway,” said FLHSMV Executive Director, Terry L. Rhodes, in a statement.
The number of citations given statewide in 2020 is a drop from years prior, with 182 crashes in 2019 and 231 in 2018.
There were 288 citations given in Sarasota County in 2019, according to FLHSMV, with 43% from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 30% from the Sarasota Police Department and the remaining 27% from Florida Highway Patrol.
Although Charlotte County is less than half of the population of Sarasota County, there were more — 301 — citations given in Charlotte County in 2019. The majority of the citations were given by FHP, 20% were given by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and 1% were given by the Punta Gorda Police Department.
In DeSoto County, only 19 citations citing the Move Over Law were given in 2019, with over half coming from FHP.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office announced findings from its review of the effectiveness of “Move Over” laws last month, and said that state officials cited raising public awareness as the most serious challenge because many drivers don’t know that the law exists or are unclear on its specific requirements.
U.S. lawmakers requested this GAO review in July of 2019 following the deaths of three Illinois State Troopers.
FHP Master Sgt. William Trampas Bishop died in 2017 after being struck by a vehicle while on duty.
FHP trooper Chelsea Richard died in 2014 after being struck by a vehicle. The 30-year-old’s mother lived near Port Charlotte.
The Move Over Law was added to state statutes in 2002.
It was first introduced in 1971, requiring drivers to move or yield right of way to emergency vehicles.
In 2014, the law was changed to include utility and sanitation vehicles as vehicles that motorists must move over for.
In a multi-lane roadway, when you see the flashing lights of a service vehicle, move out of the lane of the stationary emergency vehicle, sanitation vehicle, utility service vehicle, Road Ranger or wrecker. If you’re unable to get out of the lane where the service vehicle is parked, slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit and allow motorists who are attempting to move over into the next lane.
In a two-lane roadway where you can’t change lanes, slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit and drive at 5 mph if the speed limit is under 20 mph.
“Florida’s Move Over law helps provide a safe work environment for first responders and everyone who delivers critical services along our roadways,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Please do your part while traveling our roadways and abide by the Move Over law to help protect our emergency personnel and their loved ones.”
Florida motorists are encouraged to report aggressive drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).
