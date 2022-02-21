Multi-organ transplant patient feels 'pretty good' a year after surgeries

FORT OGDEN — It's been about a year since Christopher Wheeler underwent a lifesaving multi-organ transplant surgery.
It wasn't the first major surgery for Wheeler.
Intensive operations are familiar for Wheeler, 54, who had his first open-heart surgery at the age of 4 at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.
When he was 9, doctors told him he would be lucky to live through his teenage years because of a genetic condition.
“One valve in my heart didn’t form as a child," the Fort Ogden resident said. "I only have one chamber, so my heart only functioned at 50% and it has worn down other organs."
He’s had four open-heart surgeries; numerous heart catheterizations and cardioversions. Wheeler and his wife, Dawn, moved to the area from Michigan four years ago. He suffered from congestive heart failure for a year before doctors decided something must be done.
Wheeler spent six months living at University of Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville waiting for the surgery.
"Unfortunately, all the organs had to come from one body, so I had to wait until someone passed away,” Wheeler said.
He was unsure if it would be weeks, months or years.
He knew something was going on one night when they took blood about 11:30 p.m., much later than normal. He learned he being prepped for surgeries to include a heart, liver and kidney transplants.
"The doctors and nurses came into the room and said 'We have your organs.' The surgery was at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. I called my wife Dawn and said 'It's go time.'"
The surgeries lasted 19 hours. He was in the hospital for six months.
Wheeler's wife is a hospice nurse in Port Charlotte. She took three-months leave to help him recover.
"I'm very lucky … she did everything for me … she was there every step of the way."
After spending six weeks in an intensive care unit, Wheeler had to rent a place near the hospital for a few months in case his body rejected the organs. He also couldn't leave the state for six months.
SETBACKS
A few weeks after his first surgery, his body started to reject the heart. That can be fairly common at first, according to his doctors.
"I got an infection from the tubes to the heart machine," Wheeler said. "I had a high-grade fever, so that extended my stay. There were other complications with medications having adverse effects."
He was growing more and more angry and impatient, and Dawn Wheeler told the doctors that was very unlike his personality.
"The recovery was brutal — nearly my entire body was bruised and I was covered with tubes," Wheeler said. "I was getting mad at the doctors because they made me stay in bed. I was distraught because I couldn't talk and I was trying to pull out the ventilator."
Upon changing medications, the side effects went away.
ANNIVERSARY
Wheeler was discharged from the hospital on April 25.
Almost a year later, at age 54, he said he feels "pretty good."
Chris and Dawn Wheeler recently celebrated the one-year "happy transplant" anniversary.
"I walk/jog about a mile every day," he said. "Two months after the surgeries, I was walking on a treadmill."
Earlier this month, Wheeler went downhill skiing in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen.
"One year post-transplant and I was skiing for the first time," he said. "It was pretty hard on me. The thin air made it difficult to breathe, but it's always been on my bucket list and now I can say I have done it."
SAVING A LIFE
The only details Wheeler knows about the man who saved his life was that he was 38 and from Jacksonville.
"I am allowed to contact the family in writing, but I've been told only about 10% respond," he said. "That is my next move. I'm going to try to send them a video of my recovery over the past year. I hope they respond."
Wheeler will be on immunosuppressive drugs for the rest of his life, but that doesn't bother him, since he's never had a day without medication since he was born.
"I am so appreciative of the hospital staff — they made me feel like family. All the doctors and nurses were amazing."
Wheeler said he will continue to post social media updates on his recovery.
The United Network for Organ Sharing website states that only 24 surgeries of this type have been done throughout the United States.
Doctors told Wheeler he is the second person in Florida to ever have this type of surgery.
"Shands is the only hospital in the state that offers this kind of surgery," Christopher said.
He recalls most of his youth years were spent in children’s hospitals in Michigan.
"My childhood was pretty normal, but I couldn’t play any contact sports because I couldn’t pass a physical," he said.
Christopher Wheeler has a philosophy about life.
“The best gift you can give in this life is to become an organ donor."
