By PRISCILLA MCDANIEL

Arcadian Correspondent

If you’d like to see what’s going on at the DeSoto County Library, check their Facebook page. June is all about aliens, and from what I understand they have made underwear for the aliens, they’ve made spaceships, and walked on the moon. Since the start of the June program, the library has entertained 522 children, 165 parents with 18 projects. This certainly says a lot about Liz Coronado and her staff. They have worked so hard on making a program the children would enjoy, she seems to have found the secret!

Wednesday the children were putting together a star wheel and Thursday they painted a planet. Next week they will have an alien quest. I have no idea what that is, but I might have to go and check it out.

