DeSoto County High School fielded a team of two for the 2A District 11 Girls High School Golf Match at Saint Andrews South Golf Course in Punta Gorda on Monday. Yanely Gamez (Nellie) and Katie Howard played well against golfers from Lemon Bay, Mariner, Charlotte, Port Charlotte, North Fort Myers, Hardee and Island Coast high schools.
The golf course was in great shape, treating all players, coaches and spectators wonderfully, including a great lunch at the end of nine holes. PGA professionals Charlie Priester and Brian Dooley were great hosts.
Although Nellie and Katie were both playing in their first 18-hole event, they played their hearts out and finished in style. Interim coach Jeff Gibson, PGA pro and director of golf at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course, could not have been more pleased with the effort and quality of golf both girls played. DeSoto High School and DeSoto County were well represented.
