Events organizers for 92nd annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo organizers estimated nearly a full house Saturday and expected a huge turnout Sunday for the event’s final day at the indoor Mosaic Arena, reachable from any direction in southwest Florida in less than an hour. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Ticketing, seating options and other details are at 800-749-7633, arcadiarodeo.com.

SUN PHOTOS BY SANDY MACYS

