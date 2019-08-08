The Building a Village community group in Arcadia helds its kids vs. DeSoto County law enforcement/first-responders kickball game and extravaganza Saturday at the Louis C. Anderson Park. The goal of these volunteers/mentors is providing kids with healthy activities and to put the park on SW MLK Jr. Street at its full capacity for recreation and family events. Food, fun and community were highlights of this special afternoon. Priscilla McDaniel and BAV volunteers contributed photos for our readers.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments