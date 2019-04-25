Arcadians celebrating Good Friday/Easter/Passover did so with egg hunts, church services, family dinners and a downtown walk sponsored by the Ministerial Association of DeSoto County. Photographer Priscilla McDaniel documented the Prayer Walk on Friday and Sunday services at Pine Level United Methodist Church. To those many other churches, faith groups and family gatherings celebrating these special events, consider submitting your photos for future publications in the Arcadian.

