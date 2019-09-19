Latest News
- DeSoto obituaries, Hollingsworth, Browning, Dennison, McCall, 09/19/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 09/19/19
- DeSoto Toys For Tots earns award
- Arcadia Woman's Club, topic 'Looking Forward'
- Happy (70th) birthday!
- Can Florida citrus keep the momentum going?
- Can we talk? Amazing Grace, part 3
- Next Caller: Who's in it for the long Hall?
- How to reach people with poetry? Some trying YouTube
- The only four sheet cakes you’ll ever need for entertaining
- ‘Pretty Guilty Women’ redefines wedding crashers
- Some tweens and teens embrace the ‘VSCO girl’ trend
- It’s time for vermouth to star in cocktails
- Finn Wolfhard is an accidental horror star
- Books that made readers feel like they belong in the world
- Not your parents Vegas. Sin City gets millennial makeover
- Don’t make these 7 decor mistakes
- Three tomato recipes to enjoy
- Sometimes officials need to butt out
- Lady Bulldogs seniors are also captains
- Diminutive dynamo captains DeSoto County
- Musical roots run deep in Nashville — the city that dominates new PBS series ‘Country Music’
- Apparently, this planned toll road has caught your attention
- Big names rock Rihanna's lingerie fashion show
- "Talking to Strangers" highlights dangers of taking people you don't know at their word
- ‘Duh!’ will ensure your next bar trivia win is (half in the) bag
- This week’s best-sellers from Publishers Weekly
- Dirty little secrets about doing hand laundry on the road
- Jamestown, N.Y.: This town will tickle your funny bone
- Palmetto hands Port Charlotte first loss
- Football Gallery
- Mantas fall to Falcons
- The 'Catio': It's what all the trendy felines are enjoying
- Ken Burns sings the praises of ‘Country Music’ in latest documentary series
- 10 hit songs in which country music brags about its identity crisis
- Game reboot: Ms. Monopoly is here
- New Atwood novel 'The Testaments' revisits dystopian world
- DeSoto rallies to score first district win
- 5 ways to make family movie night a success
- If you’re expecting diapers in the astronaut story ‘Lucy in the Sky,’ think again
- Why ‘She Said’ may be more important than ‘All the President’s Men’
- Movie guide: What will you see this weekend?
- Week 4 previews: Three teams get first look at new districts
- Former DeSoto teacher publishes book
- DeSoto's Garibay always after big play
- New chapter for Sandman Book Co.
- Suds 'n Stories - promoting grade-level reading
- Peace River treasure hunters make cable TV debut in search of Gasparilla's gold
- editorial cartoon
- Highlands Hammock events on Saturday
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.