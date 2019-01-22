DeSoto County honored the historic contributions of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Monday parade in his honor. The event on a federal holiday in downtown Arcadia also celebrated upgrades at the city's Louis C. Anderson Sr. Park. The DeSoto County Branch NAACP also held a community Prayer Breakfast on Saturday at the House of God Keith Dominion Church. The annual event themed "Called to Action Through Service to Humanity" featured speakers, song and inspiration relating to Dr. King's contributions and messages.  

