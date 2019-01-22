DeSoto County honored the historic contributions of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Monday parade in his honor. The event on a federal holiday in downtown Arcadia also celebrated upgrades at the city's Louis C. Anderson Sr. Park. The DeSoto County Branch NAACP also held a community Prayer Breakfast on Saturday at the House of God Keith Dominion Church. The annual event themed "Called to Action Through Service to Humanity" featured speakers, song and inspiration relating to Dr. King's contributions and messages.
Latest News
- Gruters' bill rekindles idea of smoke ban
- Letters to the Editor 01/17/19
- DeSoto County agriculture briefs 01/17/19
- Mosaic interview: Part 1, 'focused on long-term sustainability'
- Tickling the ivories in Arcadia
- Poking fun, one of life's not always funny lessons
- Let’s agree to agree, today's subject-verb lesson (Grammar Guy)
- Reality hits, gas starts slow rise
- DeSoto County obituaries 01/17/19, Brown
- Needing a January thaw, let’s thaw the frigid feelings
- History of 16 Glendora Ave., if these walls could talk
- Police beat
- Spitting on deputies earns man prison time
- Last-second shot misses, DMS girls lose close game
- Vasquez sentenced on credit card theft
- APD: Bad memory leads to drug arrest
- Arcadia tenants lose rentals, next steps unclear
- Anatomy of a ghost town, 'one third sawdust and two thirds fleas'
- Book Circle opportunity for DeSoto residents
- Housing projects line up in DeSoto County
- Arcadia Woman's Club minutes, Jan. 26 Fashion Show next
- Sweet revenge for DMS Bulldogs, 39-32
- DeSoto County agriculture 01/10/19
- Special holiday thanks!
- Planning ahead: What might the new year hold for bicyclists?
- Vaccinations offer protection for all children 01/10/19
- DeSoto County letters to the editor
- Guardian ad Litem says thanks
- Very special Arcadia Elks Club holiday!
- Special Olympics thanks Arcadia Publix
- DeSoto County: Resolve to keep your kids healthy
- Tiny changes for big results
- Golden Guys, generous Heartland Senior Games' sponsors
- Girls settle for tie with Pirates
- Big things ahead in DeSoto County sports
- DeSoto County obituaries 01/10/19 Mye, Raineri
- Luke Wilson cartoon 01/10/19
- When hope seems gone ... but isn't, 'I'll get up again'
- Beside or besides myself, which is correct? (Grammar Guy)
- Gas continues steep drop at pumps
- DeSoto County business briefs 01/10/19
- DeSoto Chamber honors holiday's best
- Congratulations to five-year staffers
- Lord, change me ... I can't do it alone
- Tired of talk, Arcadia gets tough with blight rules
- Touch and go: Pilot contest thrills Arcadia Airport crowd
- Arcadia Municipal returns to greatness, head pro credited with revival
- Write on! Document your life, treasures to uncover, Luke Wilson 01/10/19
- Mosaic Arena, a gem in Florida's heartland
- Citrus bouncing back, bright season ahead
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.