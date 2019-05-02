DeSoto County High School students travelled in time to a “Roaring ‘20s” prom Saturday at the Turner Center. Yes, there was Prohibition—against anyone not having fun. Couples, friends and chaperones made their way into a magical place draped in gorgeous black-white-silver ceiling decorations and table arrangements of glass pearls, candles, and ostrich feathers.
The 2020 Junior Class and their sponsors Lacy McKettrick and Jerri Ann Bennett worked to make the evening memorable with light snacks, fruit drinks, and a selection of candies. And DeSoto County sheriff’s deputies kept the rumrunners and other 1920s-era characters from the event that celebrates seniors and their junior classmates.
Unlike flappers of the 1920s, the 2020 junior and 2019 senior ladies arrived in beautiful formals, the men in their finery.
Bill Wight of Zebra Photography donated picture opportunities, while All Event Entertainment provided perfect dance music. Rich Franz, owner of All Event, and his fiancé, Oksana Boyenko, graciously replaced previously scheduled entertainment.
Highlight of this very special evening was DCHS Principal Dave Bremer crowning 2019 DeSoto High prom Queen Jessica Kilgore and King Jose Nuevo.
Friends, family and the community wish only the best life offers to the Class of 2019!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.