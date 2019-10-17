featured
DeSoto National Night Out, Coffee with a Cop, Arcadia events, Priscilla McDaniel photo gallery, 10/17/19
- Jenny McCarthy talks about her career, family and why she loves the Midwest
- Finding influence and inspiration from classical composers
- Column: Once upon a time there was non-electronic communication
- Wings of love
- A Survivor’s Story: Frank Desguin
- Beth Macy chronicles America's plague in 'Dopesick'
- The benefits of small talk with a stranger
- Where's the beef? Being judged by college teams, including one from Florida
- Bye-bye mini bottles: Major hotels moving to bulk-size toiletries in guest rooms
- Use fresh or dried noodles for this flavorful, quick shrimp dish
- Beet, goat cheese salad tasty vegetarian meal
- Donations still needed for Bahamas
- A Survivor’s Story: Dawn Moore
- Prayer in times of tragedy
- A Survivor’s Story: Debi Deryk
- Howard Johnson’s gets retro-hip redo: Don’t worry, orange and turquoise still rule
- I'm betting the odd, scary photo made you read the #1 story
- This week’s best-sellers from Publishers Weekly
- Michelle Obama to release second book next month
- Fall Florida festivals full of culture
- Get your flu shot
- Arcadia man arrested for extortion, cyberstalking
- Even millennials who want children are tired of the baby conversation
- How you talk to yourself affects relationships
- ‘Ribbons of Scarlet’: 7 unforgettable tales of female revolutionaries
- We are all a step from eternity
- Bahamians: 'Don't forget us'
- 'Paradise Strong' helps strengthen victims in Bahamas
- A Survivor’s Story: Judi Harris
- Actress Jessie Mueller made sure her latest role as country icon was right
- 'Sesame Street' tackles addiction crisis
- Monsoon Mixer magically changes colors; Hawaiian Big Kahuna lives up to its name
- ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ author feels less lonely after her success
- Carlstrom Field a century ago: City restrooms and 'secret societies,' YWCA's contributions, 10/10/19
- Registration open for Paddle Punta Gorda
- Death in The Mudd
- Prayer in times of tragedy
- A Survivor’s Story: Marilyn Eshoo
- Saving lives at DeSoto schools, 10/10/19
- Surprise visit helps with chores and discovering reading, 10/10/19
- BMW's new X4, uniquely styled, filling a unique niche ... and then some, 10/10/19
- Not A Lab Rat Day is Oct. 16, sending messages to Big Tobacco and e-sig biz, 10/10/19
- Some depressed people believe they have the right idea
- These chunky chocolate chip cookies deliver joy in every bite
- DeSoto agriculture briefs, 10/10/19
- You're somebody, living up to the expectations of others, Roger Campbell, 10/10/19
- State must craft tough permit for Mosaic, 10/10/19
- L&E Club's first meeting, catching up on exciting summer adventures, 10/10/19
- One "very" overused word to avoid (Grammar Guy), 10/10/19
