Staff report
DeSoto County Toys for Tots coordinator Holly Layport recently attended the 2019 Toys for Tots Conference in Leesburg, Va.
DeSoto County Toys For Tots at the conference, which ran Sept. 13-15, was recognized as the Most Improved Local Climbing Organization, or LCO, Region 3. This award directed to Layport is for meticulous attention to detail in conducting the 2018 Toys for Tots campaign. The numbers for the campaign have improved each year. In 2017, for example, 7,930 items were distributed to 1,041 children, and in 2018 some 9,638 items were distributed to 1,406 children. Spreading awareness among our community, timeliness in paperwork and actively engaging the public to support the U.S Marine Corps’s premier outreach program in Florida.
“I could not have done this without the help and support from my team,” Layport said. “They are amazing individuals. This award is as much theirs as mine. The support of the DeSoto County school board and many citizens of this community. This community helped ensure that we would not fail in our efforts. It has been a blessing to be a part of something so worthwhile.
“Thank you for allowing me and my team to serve our community in their time of need.”
