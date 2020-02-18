Bowlers on Feb. 17 rolled up to the Bowl of Fun Lanes in Wauchula to compete in the Heartland Senior Games doubles and mixed doubles bowling tournaments.
Many are regulars at Bowl of Fun Lanes ... and others have had only a passing acquaintance with the local establishment run by Jean and Larry Barwick.
Kathy Hunter has made Grant's in Arcadia her winter home the past two years after wintering at Craig's, where she met many of the bowlers competing in the Games. Her dad managed bowling alleys from the time she was born and she started bowling at the age of seven, competing in leagues in her teen years. When her own daughter reached her teens, they bowled together.
Annette Carrey has bowled most of her life in Welland, Ontario, and was rated in the top 10 in the province of Ontario when she was 19. She arrived at Cross Creek on Jan. 1 and within a week was competing at Bowl of Fun Lanes.
Cheryl Smethurst and Terry Johnson told her about the Heartland Games and she wasted no time registering. She advises others to get involved in 2021, saying it's lots of fun getting together with super people.
Terry Johnson of Cross Creek has bowled in Iowa for 40 years and here at Bowl of Fun for six years. He has had two 300 games and a couple of 299's. His best triple ever was an 816, which included one of those frustrating 299's.
Jaclyn Ward and Gerald Julio, residents at the Knoll in Avon Park for the past four years, are new to the Heartland Senior Games. Jaclyn spent 37 years working in information technology and has volunteered to help with 2021 online registrations to make it easier for the less computer savvy amongst seniors who want to compete but were frustrated with the registration process instituted this year.
Juanita Weber has been bowling since she was a teenager living in Sarasota. Now she can be found at Bowl of Fun Lanes three times a week playing in two mixed leagues and a ladies league.
Ron Hogue started his bowling career in St. Petersburg 38 years ago. Ron lost his hearing when he contracted German measels at six months of age. He is fluent in sign language, which he started learning as a 10 year old. He attended schools for the deaf in western Pennsylvania and in St. Augustine. Much of his communication has been done exchanging handwritten notes ... but he is now able to use his cellphone with its voice-to-text capability where the other person simply speaks into the phone, he reads the message and types a reply right on the screen.
Weber and Hogue are a perfect example of one of the many benefits of signing up for the Heartland Senior Games, where one can meet new people with varied backgrounds and skills but a passion for the same activities. They have been bowling together for five years since meeting at the Heartland Bowl.
First up was the doubles competition, in which each pair had to compete in the age division of the younger player.
Annette Carrey from Cross Creek in Arcadia and Cheryl Smethurst of Avon Park bowled a three-game total of 937 to take gold in the 55 to 59 women's division.
Cross Creek's Andre Larivee and Terry Johnson put up the highest total of the day with a tally of 1,153 to take gold in the 60 to 64 age group, followed by Ron Hogue of Sebring who paired with Larry Pelton from Wauchula to take silver with the second highest score of the day, 1,056.
Al Seyfferth and Craig's David Tait scored big with a total of 1,038 to knock off perennial champs Ron Crandall of Whisper Lake and brother Virgil Crandall from Sebring Hills who amassed a total of 936 in the 75 to 79 bracket.
Following the mixed doubles, medals were awarded and some bowlers returned home while others stayed and regrouped to play mixed doubles.
Terry Johnson got together with Annette Carrey and the duo took gold with a total of 944. The silver medal went to the team of Cheryl Smethurst who partnered with Bernie Smith from Cross Creek for a final score of 853.
In the 60 to 64 category the bronze medal was awarded to Kathy Hunter from Grant's RV in Arcadia who was paired with David Tait for a total of 805.
A score of 959 earned first place for Brenda Shevchik and Al Seyfferth in the 70 to 74 group.
After medal presentations by Jean Barwick and photos, 16 of the group stayed to have a delicious lunch in the Bowl of Fun Lanes' Half Time Sports Pub where players got to know one another much better after sharing some most interesting stories.
Most promised to be back with new players in tow when the 2021 Heartland Senior Games bowling tournament returns to Bowl of Fun Lanes on Feb. 8 and 15, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.