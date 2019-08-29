By CRAIG GARRETT

Arcadian Editor

DeSoto High’s varsity football season started Friday. But like a circus, stuff was happening before the 7:30 kickoff against Port Charlotte. An army of volunteers, ticket-takers, boosters, parents, kids, staff and law enforcement, the JROTC, the band, the AD inflating the Bulldog balloon, player stretches, more kids, LOUD music, barbecuing burgers, laughing, wiping puddled seats, even more kids, electric lighting, oranging skies, skeeters and the dimming sun, together like potatoes and gravy before players even rumble on to the field. Friday night football is back.

