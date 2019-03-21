Arcadia Moose Lodge #1327 held its first golf benefit for veterans on Saturday at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course.

Despite overcast and occasional downpours, Tournament Director Al Svihlik said over 26-teams competed, although the rain did cause several foursomes to retire early. But the rain did not dampen the giving spirit, as the lodge raised some $6,000 from entry fees, hole sponsorships and other sources. The Arcadian was a sponsor of the first-ever event. Proceeds will support the southwest Florida U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Ann Applegate, Arcadia Munnie’s operations manager, was up late and arrived early to make the tournament registration proceed without any difficulties. Jeff Gibson, director of golf, had the course and greens in immaculate condition, even under wet skies. Gibson also provided a special touch in honor of veterans—all greens had an American flag on the pin to mark the hole.

Following the competition, Moose Lodge manager Carl Gause organized a delicious steak and potato dinner at the lodge. Dinners were served to the golfers by seven members of DeSoto High School Class of 2021. After dinner the winners were announced, door prizes awarded and sponsor donations auctioned.

The winners of the first Moose Lodge Golf Tournament for Veterans included:

Men’s longest drive, Bob Small

Women’s longest drive, Bev Miller

Closest to the pin (hole 4), Merv Barkley

Closest to the pin (hole 9), Gene Barkley

Winners included:

First place (18-hole overall round 57)

Brandon Bierman

Jackie Bierman

Matthew Cheezan

Harison Miller

Second place (18-hole overall round 59)

Jeff Bryce

Jason McMahan

Billy Wooten

Matt Wooten

Third Place (18-hole overall round 60)

Keith Hallett

Butch Hawkins

Joe Holcomb

Joel Winkowski

