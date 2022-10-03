Murdock Baptist Church member Bonnie Bistarky chats with friend and fellow member, Patti Page, at the Southern Baptist Convention Florida Baptist Disaster Relief aid station. Each day, the trained Murdock Baptist members and volunteers will distribute a hot lunch at noon. Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, comprising of tined volunteers from Southern Baptist churches throughout Florida are expected to be at the Murdock Baptist Church for four weeks. A new crew of volunteers from Murdock Baptist Church and Florida Baptist Disaster Relief will rotate each week.
Murdock Baptist Church Volunteer members, Wendy Ebright, Debra Garretson, David Hill, Debbie Hill, and Diane Traynor at the Southern Baptist Convention Florida Baptist Disaster Relief aid station. Each day, the trained Murdock Baptist members and volunteers will distribute a hot lunch at noon. Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, comprising of tined volunteers from Southern Baptist churches throughout Florida are expected to be at the Murdock Baptist Church for four weeks. A new crew of volunteers from Murdock Baptist Church and Florida Baptist Disaster Relief will rotate each week.
Casey DeSantis, the First Lady of Florida, visited the Murdock Baptist Church and the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief aid station to help pass out hot lunches to several dozen Charlotte County residents on Monday afternoon. Mrs. DeSantis took a moment to chat with each recipient and offer a hug and word of encouragement.
Casey DeSantis, the First Lady of Florida, visits with Carol Stone, a Murdock Baptist Church member. Mrs. DeSantis stopped by the Murdock Baptist Church and the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief aid station to help pass out hot lunches to several dozen Charlotte County residents on Monday afternoon. Mrs. DeSantis took a moment to chat with each recipient and offer a hug and word of encouragement.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
