The Ride for Tiny Town bicycling event on Feb. 8 drew 130 riders on a chilly morning that soon gave way to sun and perfect riding temperatures.
The event was a fundraiser for DeSoto Cares Homeless Services, a nonprofit homeless advocacy group. Riders chose from 10-, 30- or 60-mile routes that offered unique glimpses of Arcadia and DeSoto County.
After chowing down on a delicious breakfast at the Mosaic Arena with food provided by Myshelly’s Kitchen, El Charro Mexican Restaurant, Batter Up Bakery, Joshua Citrus and the Arcadia McDonald's, riders took off through the start/finish gate bedecked with colorful pennant streamers. Arcadia Elks Club, Owens School, DeSoto County King’s Park and Joshua Citrus were rest-stop locations along the routes where riders partook of refreshments provided by All Faiths Food Bank, K & J Produce ... and home-baked goodies made by the ladies of Pine Level United Methodist Church.
Returning riders enjoyed a lunch prepared by the Arcadia Rodeo Association, MyShelly’s Kitchen and Oak Park Inn.
Many other local businesses provided financial or in-kind support. The event raised over $3,000, not including online donations made through www.desotocareshomeless.com.
The organization plans to build a village of small homes that will provide transitional housing to get the homeless off the streets and into more traditional living spaces. It currently provides a safe place on Orange Avenue where the homeless access showers, can do laundry, collect/send mail, use the internet and more. Client services include helping with ID credentials, connecting individuals with benefits for which they may be eligible, counseling and more.
You Should Know
DeSoto Cares Homeless Services
159 South Orange Avenue, Arcadia
863-491-9933
Hours: Monday-Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Volunteer staff
Monthly expenses: rent, electricity, water and building repairs
Personal care items, cash and nonperishables needed
