OSPREY - More than 350 acres of the Myakka River headwaters are now under the protection of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
It made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday. The 363 acres are in Myakka City, it said.
"Seven creeks converge into one river, the Myakka, at the newly named Myakka Headwaters Preserve," it said in a news release. "The clear-flowing water allows the creek bottoms to support submerged aquatic vegetation which are unable to grow in sunlight-blocked blackwaters found elsewhere on the Myakka."
It noted the new preserve borders the 2,300-acre Flatford Swamp - the river's largest forested wetland.
It called the addition "an exceptional part of the Myakka River and the greater coastal Florida ecosystem, containing numerous diverse habitats."
It contains tupelo, red maple and supports orchids including the Myakka River airplant.
It contains uplands, oak hammocks, longleaf pine flatwoods - home to gopher tortoise and rare plants like the Florida Alicia. Also in the area are additional species of orchids, airplants and ferns.
The Myakka River Land Fund of Manatee Community Foundation helped with $1.3 million for the permanent protection of the preserve, the news release noted.
"Safeguarding this rare property is essential to the health of everything downstream," noted Christine Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. "We are grateful for the Myakka River Land Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation for protecting these rare lands for people and nature. Our quality of life depends on it."
For more information, visit www.conservationfoundation.com
