Kobe Bryant, considered one of the best NBA players ever, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California today, ESPN is reporting.
Bryant, 41, was one of five to die in the crash. There were no survivors, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
This story is developing and will be updated when new details emerge.
