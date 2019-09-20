PORT CHARLOTTE — Sun Coast Media Group now has a regional advertising director over print and digital publications.
Omar Zucco has made the move from Allentown, Pa., to serve in the newly created role.
Previously, Zucco was director of advertising for The Morning Call, which is part of Tribune Publishing in Allentown, Pa. He has been in the industry over 20 years and also previously spent over 13 years with Gannett's The Journal News, including in the role of advertising sales director.
He is new to Adams Publishing Group, LLC, which is the family owned parent company of Sun Coast Media Group.
"I'm really excited to be a part of an organization that is a strong believer in the future of the industry," Zucco said.
Adams has a commitment to community, which is different than some publicly traded media companies, he said.
"The entire team at Sun Coast Media Group is excited to welcome Omar Zucco to the organization," said Sun Coast Media Group Publisher Glen Nickerson. "Omar comes to us with an extensive background and success record in the media industry. We were particularly impressed with his expertise in helping small to medium sized businesses grow with comprehensive marketing plans. Omar's digital marketing strength will help guide Sun Coast Media Digital to serve the needs of local businesses today and in the future."
Sun Coast Media Group publishes Sun Newspapers, including the Port Charlotte Sun, Punta Gorda Sun, North Port Sun, Englewood Sun, Arcadian, Venice Gondolier, along with other publications and websites.
Zucco will be joined soon by his wife after they sell their home in Pennsylvania. They have two kids attending Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, and his mother lives in Weston.
"Florida is part of the evolution for my family," said Zucco, noting he will not miss snow.
You can reach Zucco at Omar.Zucco@yoursun.com
