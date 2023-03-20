ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Historical Society is inviting the community to celebrate history and heritage of Southwest Florida at the DeSoto County Historical Society’s 19th annual Pioneer Day and Barbecue.
It's set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
The event will be paired with the Antique Tractor and Hit & Miss Engine Show, sponsored by the Arcadia American Legion.
This year's Pioneer Day will commemorate the centennial anniversary of Memorial Grammar School, named in memory of all those who died serving their country during World War I, the society stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
The March 8, 1923, “Arcadia Enterprise” newspaper announced that Memorial Grammar School — costing $30,000 to construct — will “open next Monday, with dedication services being conducted by the local American Legion.” The two-story building originally faced Mills Avenue, and was demolished in 1983.
Dr. Bobby Bennett, superintendent of schools, will accept the society’s certificate of congratulations, and Genie Martin will sing the school’s alma mater.
Pioneer Day offers lots of traditional treats, including barbecue, strawberry shortcake, home-baked goods, jams, jellies, boiled peanuts and a swamp cabbage demonstration, the announcement states.
Musicians John Bois, Dennis Mader, Keith Mathys, Johnny Shannon, Vgo, and Rita Youngman — a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida — will perform on the Turner Center stage.
Also making an appearance are legendary characters Arcadia Albritton Coker — the woman who had a town named for because she baked a cake — and Acrefoot Johnson, who walked 60 miles in one day to deliver the mail between Fort Ogden and Fort Meade.
Demonstrators will show off their pioneer skills in wood carving and crafting, toy making, tatting, spinning, rag-rug making, quilting, butter churning, and more. The Hands-on History area will offer the opportunity for festival-goers to try some of those activities for themselves as well as old-fashioned games and a fossil dig.
DeSoto County Property Appraiser David Williams will have searchable digital copies of the county's tax rolls.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s office will chronicle its history, and the DeSoto County Fire Department will have a fire hose demonstration and host information about how a fire destroyed downtown Arcadia in 1905. The City’s classic 1924 LaFrance Fire engine will be on display.
Whip crackers will display their skill that gave rise to the name “Florida Cracker.”
Mount Ephraim Baptist Church, Pine Level United Methodist Church, and the Sebring Historical Society will showcase their histories, and other organizations will offer information about their work in the community.
Books by local authors, hand-crafted cottage goods, hand-painted ceramics, leatherwork, jewelry, organic soap, plants, wooden items, worm-casting compost and more will be available for purchase.
