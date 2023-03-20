ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Historical Society is inviting the community to celebrate history and heritage of Southwest Florida at the DeSoto County Historical Society’s 19th annual Pioneer Day and Barbecue.

It's set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.


