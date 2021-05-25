ARCADIA — Two horses were killed Saturday night in separate crashes on U.S. 17 in DeSoto County, according to Florida Highway Patrol representatives.

A horse with a rider was attempting to cross U.S. 17 and was struck by a vehicle.

The horse was pronounced dead at the scene and the rider was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton in critical condition.

The driver of the car that hit the horse was arrested for driving without a license.

That crash is still under investigation, according to FHP Lt. Greg Bueno.

A second horse, without a rider, was then struck and killed by another vehicle on U.S. 17.

It could not be determined where on the highway the crashes occurred.

The second crash is being investigated by the DeSoto County Sheriffs Office.

