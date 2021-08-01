ARCADIA — Two motorcyclists are in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of S.R. 72 and N.W. Owens Avenue in DeSoto County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A North Port man, 73, and a Punta Gorda man, 83, were both traveling on motorcycles on S.R. 72 near Owens Avenue around 11 a.m. Sunday.

An Arcadia woman, 57, who had no injuries, was also traveling in the area in a sports utility vehicle at that time.

The North Port man was stopped on the shoulder, facing east on S.R. 72.

The Punta Gorda man was traveling east on S.R. 72, approaching Owens Avenue, and the Arcadia woman was headed west on the state road.


The North Port man drove onto the eastbound lane and into the path of the Punta Gorda man.

The left side of the North Port man’s motorcycle collided with the right side of the Punta Gorda man’s motorcycle, sending him into a spin and into the path of the Arcadia woman.

The Punta Gorda man collided with the left side of the woman’s SUV.

Both men were transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

