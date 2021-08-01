2 local bikers in serious condition after DeSoto crash By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Aug 1, 2021 Aug 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARCADIA — Two motorcyclists are in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of S.R. 72 and N.W. Owens Avenue in DeSoto County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.A North Port man, 73, and a Punta Gorda man, 83, were both traveling on motorcycles on S.R. 72 near Owens Avenue around 11 a.m. Sunday.An Arcadia woman, 57, who had no injuries, was also traveling in the area in a sports utility vehicle at that time.The North Port man was stopped on the shoulder, facing east on S.R. 72.The Punta Gorda man was traveling east on S.R. 72, approaching Owens Avenue, and the Arcadia woman was headed west on the state road.The North Port man drove onto the eastbound lane and into the path of the Punta Gorda man.The left side of the North Port man’s motorcycle collided with the right side of the Punta Gorda man’s motorcycle, sending him into a spin and into the path of the Arcadia woman.The Punta Gorda man collided with the left side of the woman’s SUV.Both men were transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Skimmers found at DeSoto County gas station 2 arrested in DeSoto for trafficking meth, fentanyl Severe storm, possible tornado reported in Port Charlotte Lake Suzy residents 'encouraged' by Allegiant's return to Kingsway 2nd arrest made in DeSoto shooting Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Skimmers found at DeSoto County gas station 2 arrested in DeSoto for trafficking meth, fentanyl Severe storm, possible tornado reported in Port Charlotte Lake Suzy residents 'encouraged' by Allegiant's return to Kingsway 2nd arrest made in DeSoto shooting Calendar
