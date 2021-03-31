NOCATEE — U.S. 17 in the Nocatee area of DeSoto County was reopened Wednesday afternoon after being shut down that morning due to a crash involving a semi tractor and another vehicle.
The Florida Highway Patrol received a call about the crash at 8:11 a.m. Both directions of the roadway were shut down just south of McCaskill Street until noon, near the Dollar General store, 2780 S.W. County Road 760A.
FHP Lt. Greg Bueno told The Daily Sun the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 17 and S.W. Wood Street in Desoto County.
"A vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 17 in the right lane, passing other traffic," Bueno said. "While passing, (the driver of) the vehicle failed to observe the semi tractor (which was not pulling a trailer) and was also traveling south on U.S. 17 in the right lane."
As a result, the front of the vehicle collided with the rear of the semi tractor.
The driver of semi was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to DeSoto Memorial with minor injuries.
