ARCADIA — An 18-year-old Arcadia woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured three people Saturday, according to a DeSoto County Sheriff's Office report.
Ages of the victims have not been officially released but DCSO representatives believed the afternoon shooting occurred between feuding teens.
Alexa Biviana Avilez, 6200 S.W. Shores Ave., was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of attempted murder.
She is currently being held in DeSoto County Jail without bond.
Victor Cervantes, 17, was arrested earlier this week in connection to the shooting.
Cervantes was booked on attempted murder charges at DeSoto County Jail Sunday and was later transported to a juvenile detention facility in Manatee County.
DCSO reported that Cervantes shot into a vehicle near S.W. Hillsborough Ave., injuring all three occupants.
Detectives responded to DeSoto Memorial Hospital Saturday concerning three patients who were being treated for gunshot wounds.
After speaking with them, detectives learned the victims were in a vehicle near S.W. Hillsborough Avenue, when they were allegedly approached by Cervantes who pulled up next to them in a vehicle and began shooting.
DCSO representatives said further details regarding the victims, their ages and condition, would not be available until a later date “due to the nature of the ongoing investigation."
