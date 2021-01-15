It was the late 1970s when Punta Gorda old-timer Fred Addison opened his first restaurant at the back-o’-beyond intersection of Bermont Road and S.R. 31.
He called it The Smoke House.
There, he smoked his own meats, working side by side with sister-in-law Dorcas Addison, who had a recipe for sausage gravy so thick that spoons stood up in it.
Dorcas’ niece Brenda Driggers Ryan remembered, “Every Sunday we’d ride out there on a day trip.”
Predictably, folks kept telling Addison he needed to move closer to town.
In 1980, The Smoke House forced his hand by burning to the ground. He began renting in town from D.M. Construction, the Davis family business that had owned his new 415 Cooper St. property since 1948.
People still come to The Original Smoke House Restaurant for a breakfast with biscuits or potatoes and Dorcas’ sausage gravy. Pam Adelson, owner for nearly 30 years, learned how to make it from Fred himself.
“We’ve been here so long,” said Adelson. “Even our cooks have been with us for 25 years.”
But the fate of Punta Gorda’s oldest continuously operating restaurant had hung in the balance since 2017.
That’s when the Davis family put their entire 11-lot mixed-use Neighborhood Center property, on which the Smoke House’s three commercial lots sit, on the market.
Longtime friends of the Smoke House watched and waited, praying for the best possible outcome: a sympathetic new landlord who might love history, biscuits and gravy.
Adelson believed her only options might be buying the property or relocating. Both would have proven so costly that her daughter Jessica Sorbino at one point ran a GoFundMe to try to help.
“There’s so much history behind that building, she really wants to stay where she is,” Sorbino said.
“I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that nobody’s interested,” Adelson said. “Or that a new owner could lease the restaurant to me. As long as I don’t have to leave, I’ll be thrilled.”
A year ago, her prayers began to be answered.
In January 2020, Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Realtor Russell du Toit began a grueling 10-month negotiation. His goal: selling the whole property to his friend Christopher Chase, an auto repair business owner from Angel Fire, New Mexico.
The Realtor knew his friend would love Punta Gorda as much as he did. And, du Toit told him, “We have to keep the Smoke House, to preserve the old-town feel of historic Punta Gorda.”
Chase, descended from one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, respects history. He readily agreed to the condition that the historic restaurant stay put.
Said Sorbino, “They had us sign the lease even before everything was final, to make sure we were safe.”
“It was a bonus that the property had the Smoke House on it,” said Chase. “I love the whole history of it. I’ll be living right next door for now and hope to open an auto repair shop.
“My late wife, Donna, who grew up in Mississippi, would’ve loved the biscuits and gravy.”
“It’s good for the community, it’s good for Pam, and it’s good for us,” du Toit concluded.
Adelson smiled and said, “I’m just thrilled that it worked out this way.”
The Smoke House ($, cash only), 941-639-2000, 415 Cooper St., is open Tuesday to Saturday 6 a.m. to noon, Sunday 7 a.m. to noon.
