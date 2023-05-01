TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Monday gave final approval to a bill that would impose eight-year term limits on county school-board members, readying the issue to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Legislature and DeSantis last year approved a measure that capped board members’ terms at 12 years. During discussion Monday, Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Hollywood, questioned why lawmakers were coming back with eight-year term limits this year.


Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill

Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments