Candis Langford has the kind of welcoming smile that makes you feel right at home the moment you walk through the door of her fabulous A Bar L Boutique in downtown Arcadia. My eyes were immediately drawn to the stylish displays in the center of the room featuring cowboy boots, jewelry and trendy women’s clothing. A Bar L (A—L) has an ever-changing selection of all of these items, plus so much more. Candis has kept her late father’s (Alton Langford) memory close at heart when she chose his cattle brand, A Bar L, as the name of her shop. She officially opened this May.
Candis was born and raised in Cross City, Florida. After high school, she moved around quite a lot. “I’m such a gypsy,” she said, all the while laughing out loud and smiling ear-to-ear.
One thing that has remained constant about Candis is her love for clothes, shoes, jewelry, hair, makeup, nails and everything a girl needs to be a girl!
“I’ve always been into clothes and I’ve always loved wearing the latest fashions.”
You get the impression that Candis truly chose a perfect vocation.
“Really, all the clothing I have here is things I personally like, and hopefully what I like ... other people will like as well.”
Everything in the store is carefully selected by Candis herself. She admittedly looks for great ideas everywhere, browsing on the internet and receiving tips and inspirations from her faithful clients during their travels here and there. This open communication allows her to stay tuned-in to the styles that keep people coming back again and again.
But there’s more to A Bar L than just the wonderful boutique. Candis also offers manicures and pedicures in a semi-private room within the shop. Her mother, Vickie, provides an exclusive line of organic sugar scrubs and essential oils for Candis’s use in the mini-salon and she also makes these products available to purchase for gifts and home essentials.
Candis enjoys her ranch-style life at home and especially loves being outdoors with her 10-year-old son, Cash. She and her boyfriend spend time together feeding the animals and working the land — which she says does not feel like work at all. Candis is a sponsor of the Arcadia Rodeo. Her plans are to continue integrating herself and her business into the community life of Arcadia.
In my opinion A Bar L (manicure/pedicure) Boutique is a great place to shop on Oak Street. It’s my guess you’ll fit right in, I sure did!
If You Go
A—L (A Bar L) Boutique
209 West Oak St., Arcadia
863-444-0641, Facebook
