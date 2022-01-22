Researchers say early tests show a newly patented mesh covering can rob the ever-present greening disease of a way to infect citrus trees in their first years of life.
For the significance of this development, consider the foe: The greening psyllid, a louse the size of a pinhead, is stubborn and tough. In over a decade of airborne travel within Florida’s citrus groves, the psyllid has delivered death sentences to nine of every 10 of Florida’s orange trees.
Loss of citrus acreage and fruit production is estimated at 70% since 2005, researchers say.
Prospects for a turnaround come from a mesh covering shown to keep out the psyllid, whose saliva brings a bacterial infection able to prevent the trees from drawing nutrients. Starvation ultimately occurs.
The covering is not a silver bullet, cautioned the University of Florida’s Dr. Fernando Alferez, lead researcher in a new study of the effectiveness of the new sack-like covering.
But it will give citrus trees a stronger start at life and a strong likelihood they can spend their early years free of greening, added Alferez, an assistant professor/citrus horticulturist in UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Services.
“It will keep the trees healthy when planting,” and the trees “can grow inside the covering for at least a year,” he said. Alferez noted larger coverings can be put over the trees for several more years as they grow.
The initial planting is the best time to begin such protection, he said, noting in an abstract for his study that new plantings “flush frequently and attract more psyllids, thereby becoming more vulnerable to infection than mature trees.”
Costing from $6 to $8 each, the individual coverings are composed of monofilament high density polyethylene with a mesh size of 50 (0.29 mm diameter holes), large enough to let in light and air but too small for the psyllid to slip through.
The mesh was originally developed for greenhouse use on newly planted commercial citrus trees. Soon, researchers and growers took them outside.
All results have been encouraging since then, they say, with signs pointing to a future with stronger, healthier trees able to produce higher, more dense yields and sweeter fruit.
The reason: Citrus trees can have a life-cycle free of greening through their first several years.
Alferez and a research team at the Southwest Florida Research and Education Center in Immokalee recently completed 30 months of exploring how well the coverings work. The Research Center planted 90 trees in January 2018 in six rows of 15 trees each spaced 8 feet apart. Half received mesh coverings for the 30 months and the rest did not.
The coverings were tied with zip ties at the base of the trunk to keep out psyllids and other harmful insects, worms and other pests. The coverings could accommodate a 4-foot tree through the first 18 months. Those coverings next were replaced by ones of 7 feet to allow the canopy to expand.
The first tests of the covered trees in spring 2019 found no greening infections. Nor were infections found in covered trees the following spring.
By the end of the 30-month evaluation, only one tree tested positive for greening, according to the study’s abstract.
“No psyllids were found on the leaves of trees with IPCs,” said Alferez, referring to Individual Protective Coverings.
By contrast, researchers found 0.3 to 2.2 psyllids on each of the uncovered trees, he said.
It’s likely the infections set in during the first year of growth for the uncovered trees, Alferez said.
This is because slightly more than a year since their planting, 80% of uncovered trees tested positive for greening in spring 2019; 100% of them were infected by summer. They remained infected through the study’s duration.
Having removed the coverings in early 2021, Alferez said the trees today have larger sizes and canopy densities than the ones never covered.
“The trees are growing much better,” he said. “You can tell which trees were covered and which trees were not.”
The first harvest came in spring 2021. The once-covered trees showed improved fruit quality, especially in size compared to their uncovered counterparts.
The second harvest will begin in February.
Alferez said some of the trees that were free of greening when covered now have the disease. But they are strong and bountiful, he said.
“Even though the trees are becoming infected, we believe the trees can have a more productive life.”
The coming harvest will tell whether that strength and increased production is still there as the trees turn 4 years old and finish a second year uncovered.
“We want to see if that positive effect is sustained,” Alferez said.
A continued strong showing would bolster a strategy that Florida growers have followed in recent years in a war of attrition with greening.
Their infected trees are expected to die by age 15 or so, but the years up to then can be productive with improved irrigation and the right treatments against insects and other pests.
The mesh coverings could ensure that when greening sets in on a tree covered early in life, the damage to the tree’s productivity and fruit quality is far less than it would otherwise be, according to Alferez.
Meanwhile, the maker of the individual coverings is producing them in larger sizes that can stay over the trees for several additional years.
Tree Defender, a Dundee company with a patent for the coverings, initially set out to provide coverings for a tree’s first two years. But a 30% growth in fruit yield led the company to see whether leaving the trees covered longer would bring even more production.
It did, according to Scotty Thompson, who co-founded Tree Defender with fellow multiple-generation citrus grower Thomas A. Thayer Jr.
“What shocked us is that we started seeing the trees exploding” with fruit, Thompson said of the initial two-year growth period.
Trees remaining covered beyond the two years began producing 50% more fruit, he said.
Alferez said he looks forward to learning more about the effectiveness of the mesh coverings.
But he added that he has seen enough to say growers might want to spend more money on the early life of the trees to ensure they have a more productive later life.
They will get more “solids” from the fruit, Alferez said, referring to juice volume and level of sweetness. “That is money in their pockets.”
