An Arcadia man is accused of molesting two girls.
Robert England, 37, reportedly molested the girls from a young age of 5 or 6 to the time they were 10 or 11 years old, according to an arrest report.
He also asked the girls to take nude photographs of themselves so he could redistribute them for money, police say.
After England allegedly molested one of the girls, he threatened to beat her with a metal hanger if she told anyone, an arrest report states.
England was placed under arrest by the Arcadia Police Department on Oct. 27 on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years old.
He is being held at the DeSoto County Jail on $50,000 bond.
