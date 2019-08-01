By PRISCILLA MCDANIEL
Arcadian Correspondent
DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter, sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Proudfit and Deputy Bob Woods recently instructed a classroom of us in an active shooter awareness training program at the South Florida State College campus.
Approximately 22 people were in attendance. Sheriff Potter feels it is important to protect our citizens and empower them with the knowlege and tools to survive if they are in that kind of situation.
Today’s class was the first of three trainings that are being offered to the public. Class size is limited to 50, and you must be 18 years or older and should RSVP by contacting Capt. Proudfit, 863-491-6716. A second class is 5-7 p.m. Aug. 15, and the third is 12-2 p.m. Aug. 24. Light snacks, coffee, tea and juice are provided. And Capt. Proudfit’s power rings (donuts) are also provided!
The class is a slide presentation with a range of information. The officers said there are three basic options should you get in the situation:
1. Run, have an escape route and plan in mind; leave your belongings behind; keep your hands visible.
2. Hide out of the shooter’s view; block entry to your hiding place and lock doors; silence your cellphone
3. Fight as a last resort and only when your life is in imminent danger; attempt to incapacitate the shooter; act with physical aggression and throw items at the active shooter.
When law enforcement arrives, remain calm and follow instructions, put down any items in your hands, raise hands and spread fingers. Keep your hands visible at all times. Avoid quick movements toward officers, such as holding for safety. Avoid pointing or screaming and do not stop to ask officers for help or directions when evacuating.
They also suggested that you sit down with your family and make a serious plan of action should you ever encounter a shooter situation. Also remember, if you “SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.”
Several classmates spoke about the need to be aware of your surroundings at all times, and how their families had drills. If you pick your grandkids up to take them to a movie, for instance, you want to be able to take them home. So don’t sit in the front seat, be aware of the exits, find a place to hide should you have to and stay quiet.
And if you need to ... run like you stole something!
I learned a lot from the program and sure hope I don’t need to use it. If you’re able, I suggest taking the free program. And stay safe!
