So, you've just moved to paradise and you've learned that Elsa isn't just a "Frozen" character, but also a newly named storm in the tropics that could impact our weather early next week.
Here are a few tips to get you through this season:
• Pay attention to the news. Also pay attention to any evacuation orders or other advice from emergency management officials.
• Keep food supplies on hand. Each time you go to the grocery store, pick up an extra case of water or an extra can of vegetables (take advantage of two-for-one deals). Other helpful supplies include garbage bags, paper landscaping bags, plastic/rubber gloves, first aid kit, bleach, paper towels and cleaning wipes.
• Do your laundry: If a storm hits, you could be left without electricity for several days and loads of dirty clothes.
• Fill the bathtub right before a storm hits: You might need the water to help flush your toilet (fill a one-gallon bucket and pour it into the toilet to flush it).
• Take empty two-liter bottles and fill them with water: Put those in your freezer. It will help keep your food frozen longer.
• Have plenty of flashlights and batteries: Also, bring in some of those outdoor solar lights to help illuminate the inside of your house.
• Invest in mosquito repellent and sunscreen: After the storm, your screens may be gone and you may be without electricity so your windows will be open for whatever breeze is available. That means mosquitoes will be your new guests. You’ll also be outside more so be sure to wear sunscreen and a hat.
• Be prepared for other visitors: Snakes, rats, ants and other vermin will be displaced from their usual habitat and try to share yours.
• Don't go swimming or surfing in the Gulf: After the storm, there likely will be dangerous rip tide currents.
• Put a few cans of tire sealant in your car: The roads will be littered with nails, glass and other sharp items for months.
