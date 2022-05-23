The Arcadia Police Department recently unveiled a new decal program, where people with developmental disabilities or conditions can display the decal in their vehicles and homes; this will warn first responders about their condition and advise them to think about how to proceed.
Handle with Care program decals will inform deputies a person with a communication disability is inside the marked home or vehicle.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO
The Arcadia Police Department recently unveiled a new decal program, where people with developmental disabilities or conditions can display the decal in their vehicles and homes; this will warn first responders about their condition and advise them to think about how to proceed.
The Arcadia Police Department recently unveiled a decal program for residents with special needs.
The decal, placed in a visible area, warns first responders a person with special needs is present and to adjust their response strategy with that in mind.
“Our goal is to become aware of those with special needs so that our Officers may handle the situation accordingly,” an APD social media post stated about the program.
The program comes shortly after the announcement of a similar program offered by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, dubbed “Handle with Care.” The Punta Gorda Police Department is also participating in the CCSO program.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office also offers an “Autism Awareness” program, which offers a similar decal for display in home windows.
Several local residents in Charlotte County have already picked up their decals from the CCSO, according to the Loveland Center.
Jennifer Bushinger-Ortiz, the Center’s chief philanthropy officer, said the decal program was a positive development that would help law enforcement and civilians navigate difficult situations.
“We’re all one community,” Bushinger-Ortiz said.
The Loveland Center provides life skills training and respite services to people with developmental disabilities and their families in Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee Counties.
While some of their clients live with family or in care facilities, many are able to live on their own. For those clients, Bushinger-Ortiz said, the decal will encourage more careful interaction from emergency responders.
If someone believes that a person they see is having a mental health episode, she added, any call to 911 should include that information and what condition they may have if it is known.
“Stopping and staring and pointing is not going to help in any way,” Bushinger-Ortiz said.
Such situations can also be a teachable moment for children; not to “other” the person having a difficult time, she noted, but to teach that people have different methods for dealing with stress or duress.
The Daily Sun reached out to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and North Port Police Department. Both agencies said they currently do not have a similar decal program currently in effect.
Decals from CCSO can be picked up at any district office in Charlotte County, while Autism Awareness decals can be requested via a form from the DCSO website and dropped off at 208 E. Cypress St. in Arcadia.
A similar form can be requested from the Arcadia Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.