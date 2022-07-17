Florida’s citrus growers in June gave the Citrus Research and Development Foundation six more years to find a cure for the greening disease that has devastated groves and crippled fruit production for a decade and a half.
But notwithstanding the vote of confidence from 76% of the 200 growers who mailed in ballots, the heat is on for the 13-year-old research organization. It needs to give growers a lasting victory over citrus greening.
“We are looking for a game changer,” said Rick Dantzler, chief operating officer of the Lake Alfred-based Citrus Research and Development Foundation, or CRDF.
“We have got to turn the corner immediately or it could be too late,” Dantzler said, citing declines in citrus acreage and fruit production worsening by the year.
The corner that researchers must turn is development of a sure-fire way to either kill the greening psyllid or render it harmless. A louse the size of a pinhead, the psyllid is stubborn and tough and able to starve a tree of nutrients.
In over a decade of airborne travel within Florida’s citrus groves, the psyllid and its bacterial infections have delivered death sentences to nine of every 10 of the state’s orange trees. Loss of citrus acreage and fruit production in Florida is estimated at 70% since 2005, researchers say.
A possible game changer has emerged with the discovery that the human-grade antibiotic oxytetracycline can kill the greening bacteria when injected into a tree’s trunk.
“It kills the bacteria,” Dantzler said, and “moves about the tree very quickly.”
If it works, it “will work dramatically,” he added.
But, as the New York Times reported in an Aug. 16, 2019 article, public health advocates warn that the large-scale use of medically important drugs in agriculture could help fuel antibiotic resistance in humans. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved the antibiotic’s use through spraying but has not yet given a nod to injection, the preferred delivery system.
At this point in its review, the federal agency has not cited specific concerns about the injection process, according to Dantzler.
The pressure the foundation feels comes from witnessing growers struggle to “get whatever they can” out of their dying groves in a short time span, Dantzler said.
“Growers are experiencing hard times. This is why we’ve placed such an emphasis on injecting oxytetracycline.”
The box tax
First authorized in 1991 to raise money for research benefitting Florida citrus, the box tax has received regular renewals from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Growers more recently agreed to an additional box tax to fund marketing. Today’s levy for marketing is 12 cents a box.
The CRDF, created in 2009, advises the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on the amount of the levy devoted to greening. While the current tax is 3 cents a box, the research foundation’s 13-member board, which by law includes 10 growers, is recommending two pennies a box. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will decide the amount.
“The CRDF does not assess the box tax,” Dantzler said in a press statement the CRDF issued after it found that “some information recently circulating is not accurate.”
The press statement does not say where the inaccurate information is believed to have originated.
A 3 cents levy on a projected 40 million boxes of fruit would generate about $1.3 million annually. At 2 cents, the tax would generate about $888,000.
Dantzler said the foundation can carry over money from previous years to fill any shortfall caused by the lower levy.
Legislators have addressed declining box tax revenues over the last half dozen years through allocations that totaled $11 million, according to Dantzler.
Since 2006, Florida, the federal government and growers have contributed more than $200 million to fight the scourge.
A direct support organization for the University of Florida since 2009, the CRDF has placed about 60 percent of its funding on the greening disease with UF researchers. Almost all of the remaining money has gone to public universities, including the University of Central Florida, the University of California Davis, University of California Riverside, Texas A&M University and Pennsylvania State University, Dantzler said.
Research proposals undergo a peer review that starts with consideration by an ad hoc panel of 42 scientists from the United States.
“Then they go to a panel of 12 leading scientists from across the country,” Dantzler said. “They review the scientific merits.”
The CRDF’s Research Management Committee, whose 17 members include 13 Florida citrus growers, select projects for funding.
The foundation has funded 470 different research efforts since 2009, the CRDF’s chief operating officer said. The selections have not been without criticism, however.
Dantzler said he thinks the complaints stem from an inadequate understanding of the level of scrutiny the projects receive. “To assert they are not making the best research decisions is absurd,” he said.
“I don’t think our critics understand how hard we work at making scientifically sound decisions about what we fund,” Dantzler added. “We have turned over every rock we can think of.”
Not all the rocks were worth turning over, he conceded. “Have we funded a few stinkers? I am sure we have.”
And the research foundation has funded some efforts that helped against the greening, he said. Those therapies will be even more helpful once a knockout punch is found and the trees get well, Dantzler added.
But for now, he said, “no longer are incremental gains enough.”
