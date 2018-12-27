The price of protecting planes from bird collisions at the Punta Gorda Airport will include about $3 million to restore wetlands in DeSoto and Lee counties.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority voted unanimously on Thursday to pay a deposit of $271,884. This deposit will protect the price from a planned increase in January, Airport CEO James Parish told the commission.
The other side of the project is that Punta Gorda Airport will soon be filling in about 57 acres of scattered low-grade swampy locations in and around the airport. Getting rid of wet lands is one of the main solutions airport use to discourage birds from hanging out near airplane flight paths.
Bird strikes are a regular event, with one in July causing an Allegiant Air jet to land in Orlando instead of Milwaukee after it took off from Punta Gorda. The Federal Aviation Administration database for Punta Gorda shows 53 bird strikes in 2018, including all types of aircraft, and 138 since 2001.
Only three were listed as causing substantial damage, and those were before 2012. Traffic has increased dramatically at the local airport since Allegiant opened a hub here in 2012.
Airport Manager James Parish told the Sun%5Ep that the FAA did not require airports to fully address the bird collision problem until after a famous near catastrophe in New York City in 2009, when a U.S. Airways pilot safely landed a plane in the Hudson River. Two engines on the plane were disabled.
Much of the cost will be reimbursed by federal grants in the future, Parish told commissioners. Some of it will be paid by the passenger facility charge, which is going up to $4.50 per flight in January, up from $2.
According to state environmental regulations, the price of filling in these less than pristine wetlands is to give millions of dollars to privately maintained wetlands located elsewhere. While not on site, the wetlands being restored are located in the same water flow area as the airport. The airport and its consultants have negotiated a price of $1,359,420 to Little Pine Island Mitigation Bank in Lee County, and $1,680,280 to the Peace River Mitigation Bank in DeSoto and Hardee counties.
Little Pine Island and the Peace River location are wetland areas that were previously degraded during Florida’s past history of rampant development and industry. Over the years, state and federal regulatory agencies have adopted a system where developers that must destroy wetlands can pay for this right by buying into privately brokered and publicly monitored wetland rebuilding projects.
Commissioner James Herston said he was relieved to hear that the airport’s consultants had negotiated lower prices by showing the low quality of the wetlands at the airport.
